Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 127,423 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,423 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

