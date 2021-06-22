Bp Plc Has $553,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.68. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

