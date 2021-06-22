The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

SJM stock opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.