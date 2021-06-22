Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $171.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

