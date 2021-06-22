Bp Plc Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.10. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.