Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL opened at $196.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $9,655,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

