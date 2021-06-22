Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.75 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.