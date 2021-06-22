Westpac Banking Corp Sells 32,508 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,508 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII opened at $213.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

