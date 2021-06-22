Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 934,317 shares of company stock worth $74,168,981 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

