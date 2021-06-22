The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $137.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 11,677.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.