Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $56.78

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTSI opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -844.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

