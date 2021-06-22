Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price at $84.17

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. Domo has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Domo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.