Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of NRG Energy worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.