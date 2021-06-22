Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.78 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

