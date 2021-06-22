Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,629 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 37,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

