Analysts Set Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) PT at $27.25

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 260.86 and a beta of 2.14.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.