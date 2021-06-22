Analysts Set Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) PT at $27.25

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 260.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

