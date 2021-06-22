Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 123 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

