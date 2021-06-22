Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.08 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after buying an additional 2,004,096 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

