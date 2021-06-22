MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

