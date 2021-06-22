Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

