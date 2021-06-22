Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after purchasing an additional 273,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

