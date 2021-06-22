Freshpet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 916 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 929% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.46. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

