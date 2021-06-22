Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $284.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.50 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

