Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,257,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

