Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,263.07 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,338.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

