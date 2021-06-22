Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Crown by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

