Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 215,500 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

SNX stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

