Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,739 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 113,310 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Foot Locker worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,399 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,127 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

