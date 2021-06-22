Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 81,715 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,715 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twitter by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,518,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 249,591 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.