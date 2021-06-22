Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 2,434.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228,776 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 3.41% of Aqua Metals worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 484,179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,094,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

