FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.