Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $433.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.53. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

