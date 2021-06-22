Aviva PLC Buys 33,592 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 566.7% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 590.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,326,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 43.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

