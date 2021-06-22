$1.35 EPS Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.71. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

