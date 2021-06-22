Aviva PLC Acquires 940 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

