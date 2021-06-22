Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.05 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

