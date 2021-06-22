Aviva PLC Acquires 19,505 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $139.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $144.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

