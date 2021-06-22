The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. The Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 612.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

