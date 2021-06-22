Financial Survey: Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Vopak and Standard Life Aberdeen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 3 0 0 2.00 Standard Life Aberdeen 1 4 0 0 1.80

Dividends

Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Royal Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Vopak and Standard Life Aberdeen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.16 $639.52 million N/A N/A Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.63 $339.65 million N/A N/A

Royal Vopak has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard Life Aberdeen.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Vopak and Standard Life Aberdeen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Royal Vopak beats Standard Life Aberdeen on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

