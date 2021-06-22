Financial Survey: Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 39.65 -$12.33 million N/A N/A iCAD $29.70 million 14.95 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -41.37

Obalon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Obalon Therapeutics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87%

Volatility & Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iCAD beats Obalon Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.