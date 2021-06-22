Financial Analysis: Regis (RGS) & Its Competitors

Regis (NYSE: RGS) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Regis to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72% Regis Competitors -93.57% -44.46% -6.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regis Competitors 258 1005 1546 85 2.50

Regis presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.96%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Regis’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $669.73 million -$171.36 million -15.73 Regis Competitors $739.93 million $23.64 million 8.01

Regis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Regis has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis’ competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regis competitors beat Regis on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

