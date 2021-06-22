Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.