Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 489 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FOX by 106.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $548,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOX. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

