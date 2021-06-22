Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

