Korea Investment CORP Acquires 24,300 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 227.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

