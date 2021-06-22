Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $844.58.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $822.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $742.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 179.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.