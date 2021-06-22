Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,700 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.