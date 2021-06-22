Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $308.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.81 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

