Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

