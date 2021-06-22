Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

